You’re going nowhere, PSG tells Neymar

Paris Saint Germain are determined to fight to keep Neymar and have told Barcelona he is not for sale at any price.

The Brazilian star has made it clear he wants to leave France and would like to return to the club he left for a world record fee of £198million two years ago.

Barcelona are reported to be willing to offer £90m plus Philippe Coutinho but PSG say Neymar is not for sale at any price.

The wealthy Qataris who own the French champions do not need the money and they will find it hard to replace the commercial value of one of the world’s most recognisable footballers.

Spanish outlet Sport claimed yesterday that Neymar has told the French club that he won’t play for them again and that the player started to regret his decision to join them just weeks after the transfer was completed.

They say clashes with Edinson Cavani (over penalties) as well as disagreements with the club’s doctors and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi have contributed to Neymar’s unhappiness at the Parc des Princes.

The 27-year-old is also not a fan of the dynamic within the changing room, where there are a number of cliques, and the state of Ligue 1, where he often finds himself playing in front of small crowds against weak opposition.

He has grown tired of the aggressive tactics used by opposition teams, feeling he is on the receiving end of more than his fair share of rough challenges with little protection from referees.

These have taken their toll, Neymar’s time in Paris hampered by injuries which have seen him miss the club’s biggest games in both campaigns.

Brought in to help them finally win the Champions League, the former Brazil captain has been forced to sit out as they crashed out at the last-16 stage on both occasions, first to Real Madrid and then to Manchester United.

Throughout that time he has endured a fractious relationship with the media and French fans and Sport claim season he had already decided that he wanted to find a way out last summer.

His friendships at Barcelona, particularly with Lionel Messi, are a key factor in his desire to return to the Nou Camp and he told Al-Khelaifi to sell him before heading to Brazil for the Copa America. — dailyonline.

