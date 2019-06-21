Juventus chief refuses to rule out Pogba swoop

Cape Town — Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has refused to rule out a move for Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, amid rumours of an imminent bid from the Serie A champions.

There has been intense speculation about the 26-year-old’s Old Trafford happiness and last weekend he admitted he was considering “a new challenge somewhere else”.

Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in Pogba and Juventus are interested in bringing back the France midfielder, three years after selling him to United for a then world-record fee of £89 million.

Juventus sporting director Paratici was asked about Pogba, who won four Serie A titles with the club between 2012 and 2016, and Paris St-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot, as new manager Maurizio Sarri was unveiled on Thursday.

“They are very good players,” he said. “Pogba plays Manchester United, we love him a lot, of course, because he played here for several years.

“He grew here a lot, and became world champion, so he certainly gave us a lot but he is a player of Manchester United.”

Real Madrid also remain in the hunt to sign Pogba this summer, but reports claim that United are expecting the Frenchman to still be at Old Trafford next season. — Sport24.

