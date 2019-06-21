Arsenal priced out of Kimpembe move

Cape Town — Arsenal manager Unai Emery will have to turn his attention elsewhere in the search of a new defender after being priced out of a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe.

Emery is keen to sign a new central defender this summer and it has been suggested he could return to his former club to land Kimpembe.

There lies the problem, as PSG would want at least £35 million for the player, and as things stand that would be too rich for the Gunners, who have a reported transfer budget of just £45 million.

Sampdoria’s Danish defender Joachim Andersen and Saint-Etienne starlet William Saliba are also on the wanted list and would fit more into Emery’s price range.

However, the competition is heating up for Andersen, with Tottenham now said to be in the hunt for the player, who says he will decide on his future sooner rather than later. — AFP.

