JUST IN: Warriors fans in mid air predictions

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

With a few hours before before the Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament kicks off in which our Warriors get the ball rolling against host nation, Egypt, traveling Zimbabwean fans are buoyant that the boys will cause a shocker.

In mid air interviews aboard a chartered Air Zimbabwe flight ‘Chimanimani’ the fans said fear was a vocabulary which was none existent in them.

Vice chairman of the Zimbabwe Soccer Supporters Association Carl Marx Nkomo said they were also expecting a hostile reception from the hosts.

“Look the reception will not be homely for the boys but that will not intimidate us. What we need to do is simply to keep them at bay and also try not to concede an early goal if at all we were to concede. Once we start with a point or even a win then our tournament will be off the blocks,” said Nkomo.

Sidumisile Ntini said while it was expected that everyone was looking at an Egyptian routine win, Zimbabwe was ready to upset the apple cart.

” Our guys are tried and trusted, battle hardened soldiers who have been in similar territory before so they will not be intimidated by the stature of these Egyptians. They have what it takes to cause some heart aches and the world must prepare for that, ” said Ntini also a member of the supporters association.

Mgcini Mafu who is here in Cairo as a Highlanders member who supports the national team said he was expecting a tough game since the Warriors were up against the host nation.

” Our chances are equal to them (Egypt), I think we need to fight for a point but if the gods are to smile at us and we get maximum points, then that will be a bonus but avoid a defeat will be a morale boaster to the boys. As fans we shall cheer from the first whistle to the last,”said Mafu.

Well known Chicken Inn supporter MaCloud Moyo said pressure was on the Egyptians as the hosts.

“They will be eager to start with a win as the hosts and that puts them under extreme pressure with the other force set to come from their own fans as well. Our boys will play their normal game and are not under pressure. The zeal to make a name for themselves will spur them on,” said Moyo.

Melody Kanengoni, representing Dynamos fans predicts an exciting duel at the Cairo International Stadium.

“Those who are undermining us are doing so at their own possible demise. Our boys will cause a shocker tonight, that I am certain. This is a game that will show our whole tournament intent and a win will send a strong message to our next and any opponent we shall face in the tournament, ” she said.

A few minutes before landing the fans burst into song and dance as they sensed victory and were also joined in by some of the traveling Zifa councilors and members of the media.

“Nanku mhlolo, sihlangana loFaro,” was one of the songs led by Zifa Southern Region board member Fiso Siziba.