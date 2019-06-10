Juventus ready to sell FIVE players for Pogba

Juventus are interested in re-signing Paul Pogba, but the Serie A champions would have to sell up to five players to be able to afford the Manchester United midfielder.

The 26-year-old midfielder appears to be unhappy with the way he is treated by Red Devils supporters and is open to a return to Italy.

The Frenchman regularly visits Turin and flew over to take part in their title-winning celebrations last month, according to Corriere dello Sport.

However, United have been unwavering in their insistence that Pogba will remain at Old Trafford.

Sportsmail understands club executives also doubt whether Juventus have the money available to finalise a deal, and may use this to their advantage in any future negotiations.

Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici, revealed he will discuss Pogba’s potential return with the club’s new manager, who they hope will be Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri.

United paid £89million for France international Pogba in 2016 and, given how the market has continued to soar since then, the club would expect to recoup a fee in excess of that were they to sell.

Juventus would consider selling Joao Cancelo, Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic and Mattia Perin for around £100m combined in order to fund the move, with Pogba keen on a return to Juventus after three years in Manchester.

United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, has made it plain that he does not want to see Pogba depart. He has two years left on his contract.

Pogba ended the season as United’s top scorer, with 16 goals in all competitions. Thirteen of those came in the Premier League and he recorded nine assists.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly turned down Inter Milan’s offer of Ivan Perisic plus cash for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer and new Inter boss Antonio Conte has made him one of his top targets.

Italian media claimed that Inter had offered Perisic to United as a makeweight in any deal for the imposing striker.

However, according to The Sun, the Red Devils have rejected that offer and are willing to wait for terms in the region of £75million as they try to get back what they paid for Lukaku.

Croatian winger, Perisic, has been heavily linked with United in recent years and was a top target for former manager, Jose Mourinho.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made clear his desire to offload up to 14 first-teamers from his squad to make room for fresh talent.

Marcus Rashford is also likely to be first-choice striker and there are concerns Lukaku will not fit the fluid and fast-attacking approach Solskjaer wants to implement.

Conte refused to be drawn on speculation linking Lukaku with Inter last week.

‘I think now it’s very difficult to talk about this. For sure, we have a plan to try to improve the team,’ he told the BBC World Service.

“But it will be very important for the players, it will be very important to have a great will and great ambition, me, the players and the club, to try to reduce this gap.

“I repeat in this moment there is a sporting director to talk about this and do this question about the transfer market, about the players. But I repeat, now we are very focused to do the first step and to work together.”

Arsenal have reportedly had a £43million bid for Sampdoria pair Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet turned down.

The Gunners are eager to bring in centre-back Andersen, 23, and midfielder Praet, 25, as they seek to strengthen their squad.

However, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Sampdoria are demanding that Arsenal raise their double bid to £49m.

Praet, meanwhile, has been linked with the Gunners for many years and could help to improve Arsenal’s creativity.

Arsenal have a transfer budget of just £45million this summer after missing out on the Champions League once again, although they could raise further funds by selling players.

Last summer Arsenal struck a deal with Sampdoria to sign Lucas Torreira, and they are looking to do business with the Serie A side again.

