Chicken Inn fret over Augusto

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONSHIP hopefuls Chicken Inn are fretting over the availability of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s leading scorer Clive Augusto who will have to shrug off a knock during a late fitness test to be available for action against Harare City this afternoon.

Chicken Inn play host to Harare City at Luveve Stadium.

Augusto, who leads the scorers’ chart with 11 goals, picked up a knock when he scored a hat-trick last weekend as Chicken Inn clobbered Harare giants Caps United 3-1 at the National Sports Stadium.

“Injuries have crept into our camp with striker Obriel Chirinda and winger George Majika both out of Saturday’s game. We still have to assess our leading striker, Augusto and defender Moses Jackson. The two have been doing light training during the week and are subject to passing late fitness tests,” said Chicken Inn head coach, Joey Antipas.

Besides being worried about Augusto, Chicken Inn, tied on 22 points with Caps United and sitting at the top of the table due to a superior goal difference, are concerned about their home form. The Gamecocks have picked up four points from a possible nine in their last three home games, losing 1-0 to defending champions FC Platinum, winning 3-0 against Highlanders and playing to a 0-0 draw against Black Rhinos.

“There are no easy games and Harare City are tricky customers. We have to be on point because last weekend Harare City picked up a valuable win, which means our boys have to work very hard.

“As you are aware, we’ve been struggling a bit at home, having dropped a couple of points at home in our last three games. I think we’ve to keep believing in ourselves and it’s important to win home games as well if we’re to stay on top and effectively challenge for the title,” said Antipas.

Harare City, who have been blowing hot and cold, have never beaten Chicken Inn in Bulawayo, a statistic that the Gamecocks will ride on.

While Chicken Inn focus on claiming the scalp of Harare City, second placed Caps United will be seeking to collect maximum points against Herentals at the National Sports Stadium.

A potentially explosive encounter is on the cards at Baobab Stadium where platinum miners Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum clash.

Last season FC Platinum beat Ngezi 2-1 at Baobab.

Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders are away at Yadah, hoping to get the better of the troubled Harare side and make it three consecutive wins.

Bosso are still searching for their first out of Bulawayo victory of the season, having played two draws on the road against Black Rhinos and Mushowani Stars. Highlanders lost 3-1 to Harare City in the capital.

Tomorrow, resurgent Harare giants Dynamos are at home to Manica Diamonds bubbling with confidence after pulling a shocker and registering their first win against FC Platinum in Mandava last weekend. DeMbare stunned FC Platinum 1-0, their first victory in seven years over the platinum miners.

Table anchors Bulawayo Chiefs are away to Mushowani Stars in Harare with TelOne entertaining Black Rhinos at their adopted home, Luveve Stadium.

Castle Lager PSL Matchday 11 fixtures

Today: Herentals v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Highlanders (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v FC Platinum (Baobab)

Tomorrow: TelOne v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Hwange v Triangle United (Colliery), Mushowani Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Dynamos v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro Stadium)

— @ZililoR

