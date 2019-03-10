Zifa confirm Ndiraya as Zim U-23 coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zifa executive committee has confirmed former Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderayi Ndiraya as the national Under-23 head coach with Mandla Mpofu and Nesbert Saruchera as his assistants.

Tembo Chuma will take charge of the Young Warriors’ goalkeepers.

The executive committee confirmed the appointments at a meeting held in Harare on Saturday.

“Under-23 technical set-up has been confirmed as follows, head coach: Tonderai Ndiraya, team manager Charles Mukaronda, assistant Coach I Mandla Mpofu, assistant coach II Nesbert Saruchera and goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma,” Zifa president Felton Kamambo said in a statement after the meeting where the executive committee also underlined its commitment to the development of the game.

Ndiraya and his crew’s immediate task is to assemble a strong side for the forthcoming back-to-back Total African Cup of Nations qualifier against Mozambique later this month.

The first match is set for Maputo with the second leg a week later in Harare and the winner of the two-legged encounter will play either Angola or South Africa for the final legs to decide the team that will go through to the finals in Egypt.

Eight teams qualify to play in the final tournament, including Egypt, who qualified automatically as hosts.

These matches also serve as the first stage of the Caf qualifiers for the 2020 Summer Olympics men’s football tournament in Japan.

Meanwhile, the provisional Under-23 squad is expected to be released today. The Under-23 squad was last in action four years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...