UK based ex Bosso goalie returns

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

UNITED Kingdom based former Highlanders goalkeeper, Luckson Mutanga, has returned home and says he wants to retrace his roots to his boyhood club before hanging up his boots.

Mutanga who has been in the books of a semi professional club in Luton Town in the United Kingdom, arrived back home this week after more than a decade in Europe.

He was one of the eight players, six Caps United players and two Bosso players who did not return home in 2005 when the two sides went for an exhibition match in Bradford, northern England.

The six Caps United players who remained in Britain were then vice-captain Artwell Mabhiza, Silent Katumba (late), David Sengu, Raymond Undi, Elton Chimedza and Tichaona Nyenda while Dalisizwe Dlamini is the other Highlanders players who never returned home.

“I am back home now and Highlanders is my first port of call, it’s my home and I want to give them first preference. Age is not on my side obviously so it will be good to call time to my career at a club that I started this journey at and that is Highlanders,” said the 36 year old Mutanga.

Before breaking into the Highlanders first team where he fought for the starting jersey with the agile Tapuwa Kapini, the former St Bernard’s High pupil was loaned to Zesa Hwange in the Zifa Southern Region. Bosso were to move him again to Hwange where he commanded a first team jersey under Weekly Mwale and later on Paul Moyo.

It is believed that Premiership returnees Hwange are keeping an eagle’s eye on the developments and are keen on having the goalkeeper in their books should Highlanders not take him on board.

“I wouldn’t want to name any teams that have been in touch with me even though they are there but my wish is to play for Highlanders once again,” said Mutanga.

Like this: Like Loading...