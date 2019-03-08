LATEST: Byo eyes gold in track and field event

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Metropolitan province will be going all out for gold at the national schools track and field competitions that will be held in Kwekwe later this month.

This was said by the acting provincial education director Olicah Kaira during an interview at White City Stadium on the sidelines of the Bulawayo National Association of Secondary Schools Heads (Nash) inter-district athletics competitions.

“As Bulawayo we will be going to Kwekwe to conquer all, that I’m confident. We don’t want to talk of bronze or silver medals but we are eyeing as many gold medals as possible,” said Kaira.

She expressed satisfaction with the level of competition she witnessed on the first day of the meet.

“It’s a tight competition so far with Reigate and Mzilikazi athletes doing well although Bulawayo Central is also coming up but generally it’s a close call,” said Kaira.

In some of the events, Nketha High School’s Faith Nyathi, representing Imbizo district scooped gold in the Under-21 girls 800m race with a time of 2 minutes,26.27seconds Settling for silver in 2 minutes, 34.96seconds was Thandekile Mahlangu of Sobukhazi High school under Reigate district while Petronella Maphosa, a pupil at Mbonqane Secondary from Khami district was third in 2 minutes, 38 seconds.

Anne Moyo of Reigate district took gold in the girls’ Under 16 300m hurdles in a time of 49.57seconds with Gugulethu Somanje of Khami district getting silver in 50.71seconds while on third position, a split second behind Somanje was Tafara Zinhenga of Mzilikazi district.

The competition continues today where a provincial team will be announced.

Meanwhile, while the first day was generally smooth, there were a few incidents of chaos which were largely due to lack of proper administrative acumen in event management by mainly team managers.

Credit though goes to the various officiating officials especially those who are in charge of track events.

Like this: Like Loading...