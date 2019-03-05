United rope in Sir Alex

Sir Alex Ferguson joined Manchester United’s stars as they travelled to play against PSG.

United have to overturn a serious deficit from the first leg at the Parc des Princes tonight.

They lost 2-0 at Old Trafford in the game against the French champions and have since been ravaged by injury.

And they might be seeking to use the comeback spirit of 1999 by bringing their former manager with them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will clearly be looking to use Ferguson as inspiration ahead of today’s game.

He was spotted checking in for the flight along with left-back Luke Shaw, who has undergone a revival during Solskajer’s tenure.

David Gill, the chief executive at United during Ferguson’s time in charge, was part of the travelling party.

United’s squad had a distinctly youthful complexion as they flew out to Paris for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Nine first-team players – Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia – are either injured or ill, while Paul Pogba is suspended.

With so many absentees, Solskjaer has had little choice but to pad his squad out with academy graduates for this match.

Tahith Chong was given a spot in the travelling squad, as was defender Chris Smalling.

Ashley Young and Angel Gomes were also part of the squad pictured jetting off to Paris yesterday morning.

A pair of academy graduates in Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams were included in Solskjaer’s squad for the Champions League encounter.

Defenders Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly have also been given the nod by the Norwegian manager.

Solskjaer himself has refused to think advancing will be impossible against PSG despite the significant task ahead of United.

He said: “We can’t write games off, we’ve been fantastic away from home. We’re not going to go out without giving a fight.

“We’re going to go out there and enjoy the game. We know it’s a difficult place to come and they [PSG] played really well at Old Trafford, so it’s a great challenge for our players to go out there and show what they can do.

“We’d rather win 4-2 than try to get a 2-0. We’ve got to get to half-time better off than we are now. If you can get to 1-0 at half-time then anything can happen in the second half.”

– dailymailonline.

