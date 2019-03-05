Man U to set up ‘screaming section’ at Old Trafford

Manchester United will introduce an “atmosphere section” in a bid to boost noise levels at Old Trafford.

The club affirmed its commitment to supporting fan initiatives to create a consistently vibrant atmosphere at Old Trafford, whilst also helping younger fans to watch live, affordable football.

Following successful fan-led trials over the past two seasons to help keep the atmosphere at Old Trafford consistently high, a dedicated atmosphere section in the Stretford End first tier is being created for next season.

From next season, 1 200 seats in the first tier of the Stretford End will be dedicated to those who wish to belt out their backing for the home side following successful trials.

And from the 2021-22 season, the section will be double as part of a partnership between the club and fans’ group Red Army.

The club announced the move, along with a price freeze on season tickets for the eighth year in a row, in a statement this afternoon.

Match ticket prices have also been frozen.

United say they have 53 000 season tickets and more than 100 000 people on a waiting list and add that demand to watch matches is increasing each year.

Richard Arnold, Group Managing Director comments: “The support from our fans and the atmosphere they generate is incredible, so we’re delighted to be freezing prices once again in recognition of that.”

The club also announced in November 2018 that new accessible seating options for disabled fans would be introduced around the stadium, providing a choice of price points and viewing positions. Overall, 118 new wheelchair positions and 158 new amenity seats will be created, bringing the total for both to 278.

– Sport24.

