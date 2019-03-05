LATEST: Highlanders players refuse to end strike

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players continued with their strike after turning down pleas by club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe to return to work while waiting for salary deposits to be made into their accounts.

Today marked a week of industrial action by Bosso players who are insisting that they will only return to training after being paid their January and February salaries.

Mhlophe met the players at Barbourfields Stadium this morning with his deputy, Modern Ngwenya, secretary Israel Moyo and chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

“We met the players, gave them assurances that we are working round the clock to have their concerns addressed. The meeting didn’t yield the desired result,” said Mhlophe.

More details to follow…

