Minister calls for athletes’ support

Ellina Mhlanga, Harare Bureau

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry says there is need for stakeholders to find a way to work together and ensure there is consistent support for athletes.

Coventry graced the belated 2018 Annual National Sports Awards last Friday night in Harare to honour outstanding athletes, officials and administrators.

Speaking on the sidelines of the function, Coventry, a former athlete herself, said there is need to ensure athletes are supported throughout the year.

“I think we have to be consistent. And I think we have to come together and figure out how we work together in terms of the different organisations – national federations, Government and the Sports Commission in terms of supporting the athletes consistently throughout the year not just right before the big games.

“To do that and to try and do that constantly,” said Coventry.

Although the annual awards have become a permanent feature on the sports calendar, the local sporting fraternity have over the years cried foul over lack of funding.

And, of late, the awards seem to be losing their relevance with some national associations choosing not to submit their nominations or, in some cases, there is no clear tracking system on athletes’ achievements.

Coventry said they have a lot to do if they are going to bring back corporates into sport and ensure there is a sense of trust within the fraternity.

“We need to work extremely hard to ensure that we have corporate sponsors coming back on board.

“And that’s only going to happen when we can start proving that there are some good things and good changes in sport.

“Hopefully, that’s going to happen in the next few weeks.

“I think that there is always improvement, I think we always have to try and be better. I think when it comes to what I was just talking about, the structures and relooking at getting people on board, there has been a lot of mistrust from corporates, from national federations, and we have to win back that trust.”

The Minister said while they can only encourage the national associations to submit their nominations they were going to re-look at their structures with the process to appoint the Sports Commission board underway.

The previous board was dissolved last October.

