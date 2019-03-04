‘NO WITCH-HUNT’. . .Bosso chairman dismisses social media reports

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe, has dismissed social media reports that the Bulawayo giants are targeting certain players for leading the strike that has affected their pre-season training.

On Tuesday last week, Bosso players forced the club to cancel the week’s training programme, insisting that they will only return to training after being paid at least their January salaries. The players now want the club to also pay them their February salaries.

Social media has been awash with reports that the club is planning a “witch-hunt”, something that Mhlophe described as “nonsensical” as they are “mutually” handling the matter.

He says people spreading the rumours are bent on causing disturbances at Bosso.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform all Highlanders Football Club stakeholders that while the players have not yet received their salaries, we are committed to the welfare of our players,” said Mhlophe.

“I empathise with our players and I would like to assure them that as per our engagement, all is in control. I am also pleading with our stakeholders, particularly the fans to remain calm. I have noted with great concern how the situation has been blown out of proportion by some who insinuate that there is animosity between the executive and the players, yet the matter is being handled with maturity and mutual respect between both parties.

“The only purpose these innuendos serve is to cause chaos within Highlanders as they suggest that the club intends to victimise certain players for supposedly leading a ‘strike’. All these are false allegations alien to the Highlanders culture. At Highlanders we solve problems through dialogue not intimidation, so we shall continue engaging players as we are working tirelessly to find their salaries within the shortest possible time,” Mhlophe said.

The players were last week told that their salaries would be deposited into their accounts today.

Highlanders have been keeping their negotiations with last season sponsors NetOne under a tight lid.

Some Bosso fans last Friday called for the launch of a crowd funding initiative to help raise funds that would be channelled towards meeting their striking players’ salary bill.

The fans attached the club’s biller code on a Facebook page, without the consent of the club.

“While we appreciate fans mooting fundraising initiatives, it is important that such proposals run through the club for accountability purposes. Highlanders is a great institution with a culture of communication. I urge all stakeholders to take note that the club communicates through its official channels, thus information coming through unknown and unverified sources should not be taken seriously.

“I plead for everyone’s patience as we look forward to this coming season and beyond to restore the club’s pride. Together with my colleagues, we hope to turn Highlanders into a successful club on all fronts,” said Mhlophe.

Meanwhile, Bosso announced the appointment of Jimmy Solumba Ncube as club patron.

Ncube served as the club president from 2016.

Bosso will lock horns with Chicken Inn in the Commander Zimbabwe National Army Challenge match at Barbourfields on Sunday.

ZNA public relations director, Alfios Makotore, confirmed the match and said they wanted to raise funds for the construction of Mbalabala Secondary in Matabeleland South Province.

Highlanders are the three-times ZNA Charities trophy winners and face a formidable Chicken Inn side who were on a tour in Blantyre, Malawi, in the past week.

“Winner of the tournament will pocket $10 000 as the runners-up will pocket $5 000 with gate charges pegged at $5 for the rest of ground and $10 00 for VIP.’’

@ZililoR

