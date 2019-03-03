Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Kevin de Bruyne will be out “for a while” with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder De Bruyne was forced off during the first half of City’s win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

“Kevin will be out for a while with a muscular problem – hamstring,” said Guardiola.

Riyad Mahrez scored the only goal as the champions went two points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

John Stones also came off with an injury at the start of the second half but Guardiola said it was not serious.

“John I think is more precaution. We didn’t take a risk – we’ll see tomorrow,” added the Spaniard.

“But I think we’ve played 25 games in 93 days, one every three days, so it’s a physiological issue. The body is not able to recover so of course sometimes the muscle says ‘hello, that’s enough’.

“But everybody’s committed and we’ll wait for Kevin to come back.”

Liverpool can move back to the top of the table with a win over Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

