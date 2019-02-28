No time to roost for Gamecocks

Fungai Muderere in Blantyre, Malawi

CHICKEN Inn arrived in Blantyre on Wednesday evening following a 27-hour road trip for a four-team invitational tournament that kicks off at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon.

The Gamecocks play their first game against Be Forward Wanderers of Malawi.

Chicken Inn head coach, Joey Antipas, reckons the tournament presents his players with a good chance to showcase their skills and ability.

“We are happy that we arrived safely after a long road trip. We are here to work on our 2019 squad and we hope all our players are going to have a good run. This tournament presents everyone in the team with a chance to prove what they are made of. However, the players should not be under any pressure,” said Antipas.

The new look Chicken Inn side had a workout at Kamuzu Stadium yesterday.

Midfield maestro, Clemence Matawu, veteran defenders Guide Goddard and Moses Jackson, Moses Majika, former Highlanders’ utility player Simon Munawa, ex-Ngezi Platinum Stars’ trio of goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, defensive midfielder Tinashe Chipunza and striker Clive Augusto and former Bulawayo City midfielder Sipho Ndlovu showed hunger for a starting berth in yesterday’s workout.

Not to be out done were winger Malvin Gaki, defender Phakamani Dube, Brett Amidu and attacker Valentine Kadonzvo, who dramatically ditched Dynamos, will also be available for selection.

With this competition for starting places in the Chicken Inn camp, it’s now an open secret that players willing to gamble on their careers by sitting on their laurels in the build-up to the 2019 season might find themselves playing second fiddle.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s Daily Times reported yesterday that Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers are set to unleash some of their new signings in the tournament.

Officials from both camps reportedly believe the signings need to prove their prowess to win supporters’ hearts and settle at their respective clubs. Bullets and Wanderers will miss the services of some of their new players and regulars, who are with the Malawi Under-23 national team that is in Belgium for training camp. — @FungaiMuderere

