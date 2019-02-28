Bosso players continue strike

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players continued with their strike yesterday over unpaid salaries by refusing to train for the third day until their grievances are fully addressed.

The disgruntled players also denied that they were given time off for the rest of the week “so that their muscles recover” as alleged by the club’s chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube.

“Like we said, until we are paid what is due to us, we will not attend any training session. The club must find the money and give us because the situation where we stay is now out of hand and we can’t bear it any more. It’s not true that we were given time off; we are on strike and have vowed not to return until our bank accounts indicate that money has been deposited,” said one player.

Yesterday only four players, Prince Dube, Andrew Mbeba, Vincent Moyo and Zambian Peter Nyirenda pitched up for training and joined the club’s developmental side Bosso 90.

This week’s revolt is the second inside a month after the players also walked out of their Matobo training camp over unpaid allowances.

Chronicle Sport is reliably informed that Highlanders owe their players two months’ salaries as they await finalisation of their sponsorship talks with mobile telecoms company NetOne.

The latest strike comes just under a month before the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season gets underway on March 30.

“Our supporters might label us mercenaries, but the truth is that we just want what is due to us. We are fully committed to this great institution, but our stomachs are empty. Being given free transport to training sessions is not everything because we can’t train on an empty stomach; our families need to eat as well and landlords want their rentals, so all we are saying is let the club find the money and we will do our part on the field of play. Abalandeli bazasukuma this season, that we can promise, but those in leadership must also play their part,” said another player.

