BREAKING: ZIFA blows R600 000 in SAFA tour

Ricky Zililo. Senior Sports Reporter

DEBT ridden Zifa allegedly blew over half a million rand in allowances for a 12-member entourage that went for a five-day capacity-building and benchmarking interactive workshop at the South African Football Association.

The 12 officials, who left the country on February 19 and returned on February 23, each received varying amounts ranging between US$700 and US$1 000 per day depending on rank. This translated to the minimum daily allowance paid to an individual being about R9 750, which translates to about R48 750 for the five days.

For the whole delegation, the Zifa delegation gobbled up close to R600 000, with Zifa president Felton Kamambo getting the lion’s share of about R69 600.

The delegation which Kamambo led was made up of the four Zifa regional chairpersons; Davison Muchena (Eastern Region), Stanley Chapeta (Central Region), Willard Manyengavana (Northern Region) and Andrew Tapela (Southern Region). Zifa Northern Region board member Sweeney Mushonga, who is heavily tipped to be the next Zifa chief executive officer, was also included in the entourage.

Zifa technical director, Wilson Mutekede, Zifa board members Bryton Malandule, Farai Jere, who is also the Premier Soccer League chairman, women soccer boss Barbara Chikosi, Chamu Chiwanza and Sugar Chagonda were also part of the trip.

Phillemon Machana, the Zifa board member, who has been responsible for association’s financial portfolio, chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse and suspended vice-president Gift Banda were not part of the junket.

Like this: Like Loading...