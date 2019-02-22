Highlanders head to Beitbridge

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO soccer giants, Highlanders, take their pre-season preparations to Matabeleland South Province where they are set to play two training games at Dulivhadzimo Stadium, Beitbridge this afternoon.

Bosso, who are in their third week of pre-season training, will play Beitbridge select sides at 1PM and 3PM.

Today’s training matches follow last weekend’s game that they had against ambitious Zifa Eastern Region Division One Soccer League side Green Fuel who they beat 2-1.

Bosso are reportedly close to concluding their 2019 signings, having reinforced their squad, something that has kept their followers eager to see the composition of their team.

Highlanders strengthened their team for the 2019 season with the former Young Warriors attacking pair of Bukhosi “Zakhu” Sibanda and Prince Dube who had unfruitful stints in South Africa and are keen on reviving their careers.

The Bulawayo giants also snapped up Dynamos winger, Cleopas Kapupurika, a direct replacement for Gabriel Nyoni who left the club for Caps United alongside striker Newman Sianchali.

Former national Under-20 defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku as well as utility player Mbekezeli Sibanda who had a brief stint in Slovakia are some of Bosso’s signings.

Bosso also secured the services of Young Warriors midfielder Divine Mhindiriri as well as goalkeeper Wellington Muuya from Bulawayo City. Muuya will provide cover and challenge reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year, Ariel Sibanda, for the starting place.

Highlanders retained the core members of their 2018 season squad who include the defence quintet of McClive Phiri, Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ndlovu, national Under-20 captain Andrew Mbeba and Mbongeni Ndlovu.

Midfielders Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Denzel Khumalo and Ben Munsaka as well as the attacking pair of Tinashe Makanda and Godfrey Makaruse are also in Highlanders’ books.

Besides Nyoni and Sianchali, players who left Highlanders at the end of their contracts are former captain Honest Moyo and midfielder Nigel Makumbe who has reportedly joined ZPC Kariba.

A poster circulating on social media about today’s training match generated lots of interest from Bulawayo-based Highlanders followers known as Team Away, with a member of the group Thulani

“Harsh Touch” Dube saying they are travelling to Beitbridge to have a glimpse of the new Bosso players.

“We last saw our team in action last year in November and we miss them. We are travelling to Beitbridge and those wishing to join us it’s 35RTGS Dollars for the return trip. We leave Tredgold Courts at 7.30AM. We want to be among the first to see how the team looks like and give love to the boys,” said Dube.

Meanwhile, 2015 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn on Thursday played two training games against former Premiership side, Bulawayo City, winning the first encounter 2-0 before drawing the second tie 0-0. — @ZililoR

