Bosso zero in on three for captaincy

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ technical bench has reportedly settled for three players who will take over the position of club captain from Honest Moyo.

With the Premier Soccer League registration period closing yesterday, sources at the Bulawayo giants revealed that the technical department headed by legendary Madinda Ndlovu had zeroed in on former Soccer Star of the Year finalist and utility player Peter Muduhwa, defence rock Tendai Ndlovu and midfield enforcer, Nqobizitha Masuku.

“In 2006 around this time we prepared for a journey that will see us lifting the Championship. The Club captain was Gilbert Banda. In between we have been changing captains, but the question remains; Who will be the next captain to lift the Championship after Gilbert Banda?” Bosso twitted recently.

Peter Muduhwa

A source close to the developments told this publication that one of the trio was likely to be the field marshal this season.

“So far the club has been rotating among those guys, Muduhwa, Ndlovu and Masuku and I am sure those are likely to be our captains but as you know there has to be a chronological order but our captain is likely to come from those three unless something else happens which is unlikely,” said the source.

Another name that might come up is that of goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda, but the general feeling is that Sibanda is a rather shy and quiet person.

According to an article by greenpaddle.com, on the qualities of a good team captain, it’s both an honour and a responsibility to play the role of a team captain and most athletes aspire and strive to become one.

On one hand, it is honorary because it serves as recognition of one’s credibility and ability to lead and on the other hand, a big responsibility because next to the coach, it is the captain who becomes in charge of the betterment of the entire team which recurrently entails a lot of sacrifice.

“It is important to remember that one does not have to be the best player on the team to be chosen the captain. Having great sports skills and talent is not the same as having the ability to lead the team in the right direction towards victory. It is also not equivalent to being able to inspire the team to bounce back in times of defeat. Not everyone is born with great leadership skills. It fact, it is hard to find a person who is a natural leader. And while athletes are all expected to be hardworking and committed to their sport, we cannot rule out the fact that each has his or her own set of personal values and individual attitude,” says the site.

The website says a good team captain must be committed, a positive thinker, communicator, decision maker, trustful, organiser, mentor and an inspiration.

