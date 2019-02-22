PSL to take sterner measures on cheating

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has this year decided to take sterner measures meant to curb age cheating which is largely believed to be rampant in the local game.

Zimbabwe PSL clubs are required to register 25 senior players plus five junior youngsters who must have been born on or after January 1, 2000 meaning they must be 19-years-old and below.

This quota has, however, been abused by some unscrupulous clubs who have taken the opportunity to register over aged players after fraudulently and corruptly acquiring documentation with the aid of some registry officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a statement this week, the PSL, through its communications and media liaison officer, Kudzi Bare, said teams would be required to produce the educational history of junior players, probably for ease of tracking the paper trail.

“Clubs are expected to submit signed contracts, unconditional clearance letters, certified copies of national identity cards and birth certificates for Under-19 players, educational history, signed medical examination forms and international transfer certificates for players coming from foreign leagues,” wrote Bare in the communique.

Meanwhile, clubs were expected to submit their player registration forms by yesterday ahead of the start of the 2019 soccer season.

“This enables the verification and processing of players’ licences before the start of the season on March 30, 2019,” wrote Bare.

