Orlando Pirates arrive in Bulawayo ahead of showdown with FC Platinum

ORLANDO Pirates arrived in Bulawayo on Friday ahead of their Caf Champions League showdown against FC Platinum on Saturday afternoon.

The Sea Robbers squad travelled by air from South Africa to the City of Kings earlier in the day.

FC Platinum arrived in Bulawayo on Tuesday evening and have so far conducted three closed door training sessions with head coach Norman Mapeza telling the boys to go out and enjoy the big stage game tomorrow. They wind up their training programme this morning before getting ready for the duel.

In an interview yesterday, the club’s public relations officer Chido Chizondo said while they are geographically not at home, they were not feeling it with the warmth and support that the team has been receiving from the generality of Zimbabweans from across the footballing divide.

“We have seen a lot of hype and for us it only means Zimbabweans are very patriotic and we feel humbled. A lot of support messages on social and mainstream media have been coming through and we can only say thank you Bulawayo, thank you Zimbabwe for this patriotism,” said Chizondo.

