Pogba NOT for sale, insists Man United’s Ed Woodward

Cape Town — Premier League giants Manchester United have no intention of accepting any offer for star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Real Madrid have been long admirers of the Frenchman and were hoping to court the player to Spain during Jose Mourinho’s tenure at the Red Devils.

In his last three Premiership games as United manager, Mourinho benched the 25-year-old with reports suggesting a fallout between the player and the former Chelsea mentor.

However, since the sacking of the Mourinho, the Frenchman returned to the United starting XI under interim manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer, scoring a brace against Huddersfield on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Telegraph, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is hoping to keep the player happy as he sees Pogba as an integral part of the club.

United are back in action on Sunday as they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford for Premier League clash. — Sport124.

