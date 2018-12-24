It’s now 3-horse title race

A two-horse title race has become three after Tottenham’s brilliant 6-2 victory at Everton combined with Manchester City’s slip at home to Crystal Palace.

It is Liverpool who lead the standings on Christmas Day but it is testament to the strength of their rivals for the Premier League that despite not losing once yet, they are only four points clear.

Sportsmail assesses the chances of each side.

LIVERPOOL: 1st, 48 points

STRENGTHS: Defence.

For all the attacking riches at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal in messrs Salah, Firmino, Mane, Shaqiri, Sturridge and Origi it is the defence that has transformed Liverpool this season.

They have conceded only seven goals in the league so far.

Virgil van Dijk is looking imperious — a combination of John Terry, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, says Sportsmail’s Jamie Redknapp — while between the sticks, Alisson looks like he could edge Pepe Reina to be the best keeper Liverpool have had in the Premier League era.

Credit too must be given to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson, who have all raised their level again on last season.

WEAKNESSES:

A team yet to lose in the Premier League after 18 matches clearly has no overwhelming weakness but the midfield is the one area where Liverpool arguably do not have a world class player.

That said, they often combine to become more than the sum of their parts and Liverpool are as well stocked as anyone in that area of the pitch.

A question mark in attack could be if Salah or Firmino were to sustain an injury that kept them out for a notable amount of time. Could Sturridge or Origi fill their void for a month or more?

STAR MAN: Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are immeasurably better with him. Not many people can make £75million look a snip.

JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW:

There is no pressing need for Jurgen Klopp to make additions to his side but Chelsea are leading the way for Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic.

Klopp knows the American well from his time at Dortmund and is an admirer of his talent.

If Chelsea make headway in pursuit of his signature, Liverpool might just be prompted to act.

MANCHESTER CITY: 2nd, 44 points

STRENGTH: Attack.

The Premier League’s leading scorers with 50 goals already, City’s panache in the final third makes them the pick of many to win the title this season.

With players such as Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus, City have the attacking talent to humiliate any opponent.

WEAKNESS: For a team loaded with such brilliant attacking depth, it is strange to query City’s depth.

Fabian Delph, traditionally a midfielder, will deputise at left-back while Benjamin Mendy is sidelined with a knee injury until around February, and will no doubt do a largely sound job.

But City are a stronger outfit with the France defender in the side. Mendy’s movement has a big influence on City’s setup in attack as well as strengthening the back four itself.

Another area is defensive midfield. City have no real alternative to Fernandinho, who is imperative to City in providing the platform for their attack to flourish. Missing out on Jorginho in the summer could well prove pivotal if City don’t retain the title.

STAR MAN: Sergio Aguero.

People can point to De Bruyne’s unquestionable influence on City’s team but when he is injured, Pep Guardiola can still field Sterling, Sane and Mahrez.

They don’t miss De Bruyne, they are just better with him. They miss Aguero. Jesus cannot replicate his consistency yet.

JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW:

Could City be tempted to bring in cover for Fernandinho? It was clearly an area Guardiola wanted to strengthen in the summer.

TOTTENHAM: 3rd, 42 points

STRENGTH: Attack.

Harry Kane is a relentless goalscorer, ably assisted by Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son-Heung min and Lucas Moura.

The creative quartet are perfectly able to chip in themselves while Erik Lamela is a fantastic alternative for Mauricio Pochettino. It takes a serious team to knock six past Everton at Goodison Park.

WEAKNESSES: Depth.

1-11, Tottenham are as good as anyone in the league. Beyond that, they do not have too much.

Such is Kane’s level, Pochettino has found it hard to find a top quality striker happy to play second fiddle to him.

Squad depth has prompted the Tottenham boss to turn to youngsters to flesh his team out, which is a popular move with any fan base.

Oliver Skipp has been the latest to benefit from such moves but for Spurs to dislodge City and Liverpool this season, they need to be calling upon more experienced heads.

STAR MAN: Harry Kane.

One of the most decisive players in the league and he seems to be getting better and better.

JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW:

Chairman Daniel Levy is a frugal and pragmatic operator.

He plots his transfer moves so the club aren’t held to ransom over player cost and January is the window where that is most likely to happen.

So usually, you’d expect Tottenham to be quiet next month.

But with Manchester United courting Pochettino and the Argentine getting every last drop out of the resources in front of him after not signing anyone in the summer, a January foray could go a long way in securing his future.

And in turn, it could add another dimension to their title bid.

English Premiership Log

P W L D Pts

1 Liverpool 18 15 0 3 48

2 Manchester City 18 14 2 2 44

3 Tottenham Hotspur 18 14 4 0 42

4 Chelsea 18 11 3 4 37

5 Arsenal 18 11 3 4 37

6 Manchester United 18 8 5 5 29

7 Watford 18 8 7 3 27

8 AFC Bournemouth 18 8 8 2 26

9 Leicester City 18 7 7 4 25

10 Wolvers 18 7 7 4 25

11 Everton 18 6 6 6 24

12 West Ham United 18 7 8 3 24

13 Brighton & H/Albion 18 6 9 3 21

14 Crystal Palace 18 5 10 3 18

15 Newcastle United 18 4 9 5 17

16 Southampton 18 3 9 6 15

17 Cardiff City 18 4 12 2 14

18 Burnley 18 3 12 3 12

19 Huddersfield Town 18 2 12 4 10

20 Fulham 18 2 12 4 10

Fixtures

Tomorrow:

-Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers (14:30 Craven Cottage)

-Liverpool v Newcastle United (17:00 Anfield)

-Leicester City v Manchester City (17:00 King Power Stadium)

-Manchester United v Huddersfield Town (17:00 Old Trafford)

-Crystal Palace v Cardiff City (17:00 Selhurst Park)

-Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth (17:00 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

-Burnley v Everton (17:00 Turf Moor)

-Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (19:15 The American Express Community Stadium)

-Watford v Chelsea (21:30 Vicarage Road Stadium).

Thursday:

-Southampton v West Ham United (21:45 St. Mary’s Stadium)

— Dailymailonline.

