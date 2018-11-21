Highlanders scout for talent

Descent Dube, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will host an Under-18 side from Mbembesi as part of a scouting drive and reaching out to various communities in the region.

The match will be a curtain raiser for this afternoon’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders and recently crowned champions FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium.

In early November, Highlanders’ coach Madinda Ndlovu visited Mbembesi with the club’s CEO Nhlanhla Dube and promised to work with the community in identifying and developing soccer players.

Ndlovu said the initiative is part of an outreach to all districts in the region and is not limited to Mbembesi.

“As part of embarking on talent identification and building process, we will ensure that we invite teams from all corners of the region for our home games and hopefully we will identify some talent.

“There is a lot of talent in rural areas, but there is lack of exposure, thus we will go as far as Beitbridge, Binga, Kezi and so forth to demonstrate that the club belongs to everyone and it can be represented by anyone,” said

Ndlovu.

He said Bosso has been to Plumtree and Filabusi as part of this drive and they will continue with the project and systems will be put in place to come up with structures that will give Highlanders a platform to benefit from the vast talent in the region.

“The initiative is not for Madinda, Nhlanhla or Kenneth Mhlophe (chairman), but for Highlanders as a club and its supporters.

“I’m aware that there are a lot of passionate fans who always rally behind Bosso and it will be fair to show them some appreciation,” Ndlovu said.

Ronald Moyo, Highlanders’ communications officer said: “It is worth to note that some of our legends like Madinda and Peter Ndlovu came from rural backgrounds, but now they are an inspiration to every youngster.

“As a club we’re sending a message out there that despite the fact that the club is based in the city,Highlanders also belongs to people outside Bulawayo.”

He said next season’s goal is to reach out to all stakeholders under the motto iBosso Ebantwini.

Moyo said Bosso was a big institution that intends to respect its stakeholders because supporters are ambassadors of the club. — @DecoDecent2

