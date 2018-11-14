Warriors off to Liberia

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors delegation of eight technical team members and three players left the country last night for South Africa where they will connect with Rahman Gumbo and the other South Africa-based stars on their way to Liberia.

The Warriors take on Liberia in the Total African Cup of Nations Group G qualifier on Sunday afternoon.

Gumbo has been in South Africa and will link up with the rest of the technical team members led by head coach Sunday Chidzambwa and three players, Tino Kadewere, Kevin Moyo as well as Rodwell Chinyengetere.

Kadewere, based in France, asked to come home to meet his family before flying out on national duty.

“From Johannesburg we will connect to Kenya heading for Sierra Leone where we will then fly straight to Liberia. We will meet the rest of the guys in Liberia and our first full training session is expected to be at the match venue on Friday,” said team manager Wellington Mpandare.

Zimbabwe will be hoping to avoid a defeat against the Lone Stars who are likely to have their first Citizen, the legendary George Weah cheering them at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports.

A win or draw for the Warriors will see them seal their place at the Afcon finals in Cameroon next year.

Zimbabwe lead the group by three points, sitting on eight while the Democratic Republic of Congo are second on five points and the duo of Congo Brazzaville and Liberia have four points each and are still in with a chance of qualifying for the finals.

Warriors squad for Liberia tie

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City) Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids) Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic) Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs) Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum), Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Talent Chawapihwa (Baroka), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Khama Billiat (Kaizer

Chiefs), Knowledge Musona (Anderlecht), Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum)

Strikers: Evans Rusike (SuperSport United) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC).

