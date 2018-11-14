Big bonuses for Super Eagles in qualifier

CAPE TOWN — A huge cash incentive of US$25 000 has been promised to the players of Nigeria for each goal scored against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations soccer qualifier.

South Africa welcome the Super Eagles to FNB Stadium on Saturday for their penultimate Group E clash and a win for either side will guarantee them a spot in the tournament held in Cameroon next year.

In order to further motivate the West Africans quest for qualification, the Governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa has pledged a cash bonus to each of the players.

“I am pleased to have the Super Eagles here in Asaba‚” Okowa told the team in front of reporters, as quoted by the SowetanLIVE website.

“We hope you make Asaba your home‚ and as a people we will begin to follow your progress even more closely.

“We appreciate the giant strides Nigerian football is making and commend the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation for making Delta State part of its success story.

“For every goal scored by the Super Eagles in Johannesburg on Saturday‚ we pledge a reward of US$25 000. Please, don’t put a limit to the number of goals you score on Saturday; try and score as many as possible.”

Meanwhile, South Africa defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele wants Bafana Bafana to make history and claim back-to-back victories against Nigeria on Saturday at the FNB Stadium.

South Africa beat the Super Eagles 2-0 last year November at the famous Godswill Akpabio International Stadium courtesy of goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau.

Mphahlele has been a regular starter for coach Stuart Baxter in recent matches and is expected to feature against the Super Eagles this weekend.

The match is a crucial Group E qualifier for both sides in terms of their hopes of reaching the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon next year.

Bafana can qualify for the competition with a win whereas the West African giants can go through by picking up a single point. Seychelles and Libya are the other two sides in the group.

Speaking to Chiefs’ official website, “Rama” said: “We have a very strong bond in the changeroom. With some new players coming into the squad, finding such a welcoming camp makes it easier to gel into a winning team.” — Sport24.

Like this: Like Loading...