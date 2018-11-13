Lindelof bemoans timing of Premier League break

Cape Town — Manchester United defender, Victor Lindelof, says the international break has come at a bad time for the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils were on a run of three wins, against Everton, Bournemouth and Juventus but were undone in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last time out.

As Lindelof prepares to play for Sweden in an Uefa Nations League clash with Turkey on Saturday, the centre-back said the break could not have come at a worse time.

“Right now, the break has come at the wrong time. I feel like in the past couple of weeks we’ve got some good results and we’ve been playing better, so we’re sad of course for the loss,” he said.

“But we know that we can do some good things and I can just speak for myself, but I want to play more games now.”

United face Crystal Palace when they return to Premier League action on November 24, ahead of taking on Young Boys in the Champions League the following week. — Sport24.

