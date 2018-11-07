Coventry says no to corruption

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation will not fold its arms and let corruption and mismanagement in the sector derail the Government’s vision of achieving a middle class economy by 2030.

In a brief but chilling warning posted on her Twitter handle yesterday, the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry said her presence and fight against such vices will now be felt.

“…. I won’t let corruption or mismanagement destroy our vision of becoming an upper middle income country. It’s time for our potential to be realised! You are going to be seeing a lot more of me now,” warned Minister Coventry, a decorated medal winning swimmer during her competition days.

She was appointed Minister by the President, Emmerson Mnangagwa on September 7 this year and today marks exactly 62 days since her appointed.

A holder of seven Olympic medals as well as the All Africa Games and the Fina World Championships, Coventry was at the time of her appointment, also a member of the Olympic Committee.

She took over from Kazembe Kazembe who moved to the Information, Communications and Technology Ministry.

