‘R30 challenge’. . . Bosso’s R30m crowd-funding exercise takes off

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AN ambitious crowd-funding initiative aimed at raising about R30 million to clear the Highlanders’ debt has taken off, with the club’s South African supporters’ chapter opening a bank account where followers can deposit their contributions.

The campaign, running under the banner “R30 challenge”, is targeting Bosso’s followers and sympathisers based in South Africa and overseas, whom the supporters’ chapter believes to be more than one million.

The fundraising initiative mooted by Highlanders South Africa Chapter chairman Nodumo Nyathi and his members has been given the green light by the club.

In an interview from his South Africa base yesterday, Nyathi said they had opened an FNB bank account and had also engaged HL Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors for accountability purposes.

Nyathi said the club’s followers and sympathisers were not restricted to R30 donations, but whatever amount they wish to help Bosso with.

“As a chapter we hope to run the initiative up to December and then review it thereafter. The target is reaching one million Highlanders’ supporters. It’s a dream which we hope to realise. From a chapter level, we agreed that as members we will each deposit any amount from R30 until December. For all other members our desire is for them to make a once off contribution of R30 or more,” said Nyathi.

“The account for this initiative was opened on September 29 and we shared it with members through various social media platforms. We will be laying bare all information on deposits that we receive and we encourage those depositing to use their names as references. Those who want to remain anonymous can use reference Bosso R30 Challenge,” he said.

“What must be clear is that all funds will be for Bosso debt clearance and will then be sent to the club to clear whatever portion of debt the executive feel needs urgent clearance. No cash must be given to anyone under whatsoever circumstances. Cash must be deposited in the bank for accountability,” added Nyathi.

He commended the Highlanders executive led by Kenneth Mhlophe for stopping the debt from further ballooning. Highlanders’ debt is close to $1 million.

Mhlophe said: “Highlanders is a big institution and as such, we asked all the chapters to assist where they can on condition they inform the club first about the fundraising activities that they will be doing on behalf of Highlanders. This was done to guard against abuse of the Highlanders name.

“The South Africa Chapter has come up with an interesting crowd-funding initiative, which we hope will be a success. Every Highlanders member has a duty to contribute towards clearing the debt which if left unattended to threatens the existence of this great institution.” — @ZililoR

Like this: Like Loading...