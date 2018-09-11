Cape Town — Tottenham Hotspur have announced that their famous symbol, the Golden Cockerel, will be featured at the club’s new stadium as well.

The iconic Cockerel was unveiled at their old home of White Hart Lane in 1909 and is currently on display at the Lilywhite House offices.

Spurs approached London Mould Makers to create a scaled-up replica of the original, which will be perched on the roof of the South Stand at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arthur Steward of London Mould Makers said: “The Cockerel has such a rich history, it tells its own story. It is an honour to preserve that history and pay homage to the original artists who created it.

“Many of our employees working on this project are Tottenham residents, so we are all well aware of the huge benefits this stadium regeneration scheme will bring to the local area.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are still using Wembley at their temporary home ground as issues with critical safety systems led to a delay in the opening of the new stadium.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is determined to be fit in time to feature in the highly-anticipated Premier League clash against league leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

The France international missed the 2-1 defeat to Watford due to a thigh injury, and the knock also kept him out of contention for Les Bleus’ recent games against Germany and Netherlands.

The 31-year-old is racing to be ready for the battle with the Reds at Wembley Stadium but admits he doesn’t know if he will make it in time.

Speaking to RMC, he said: “I am working hard to get back as quickly as possible.

“There may be a chance this weekend, but we will see how much progress is made during the week.”

Lloris played 36 of Spurs’ 38 Premier League games last season and managed to keep 15 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Matteo Guendouzi says the ball is in his court to maintain standards and remain a regular after an impressive start to life at Arsenal.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made a big impression at the Gunners since arriving from Lorient in the off-season for a fee in the region of £8 million.

Guendouzi has featured in all four games at the start of the new Premier League season and bagged the club’s Player of the Month award for August.

The Frenchman came to prominence after making his LIgue 1 debut in 2016 and has not looked back, despite playing in the second-tier last term following Lorient’s relegation.

“At the game level, it’s much more intense. In the English Championship, there are great players from everywhere, it’s impressive,” Guendouzi told Ouest-France.

“But I did it fast enough, it’s the most important. It is up to me to stay regular. This is just the beginning.

“I had a good pre-season; I was illustrated during the preparation matches in Singapore. I think it weighed in the balance and it gave me the opportunity to start league games.

“I knew how to answer this. It is up to me to keep working so that the team can win as many games as possible.

“In any case, at Arsenal, I have everything to progress. And we have everything to make a great season.”— Sport24.

