Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe darts team dethroned South Africa to claim the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Darts Championships in Mangoche, Malawi, last week.

Eight countries from the southern African region took part in the biennial championship whose next edition will be held in Eswatini in 2020.

“It was a tough competition; very high standards which shows that countries now have a lot of players taking the game seriously and as Zimbabwe we have also tried to make the game popular hence our victory in Malawi,” said the National Darts Association of Zimbabwe president, Meynard Moyo.

The Harare-based banker was hopeful that their win will help darts to grow and attract sound corporate partnerships.

“This was our last major tournament of the year, but this victory gives us the impetus to even go for more lucrative tournaments on the world stage,” said Moyo.

The Sports and Recreation Commission challenged Ndaz to ensure its members eye continental and international tournaments.

“Well done National Darts Association of Zimbabwe for winning the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Darts Championships held recently in Mangoche, Malawi.

“You have an impeccable history in the tournament and our hope is that you will scale it up to the continental level as you have proved to be an invincible champion and it’s about time you scale up your prowess,” said the SRC.

Zimbabwe was represented by an 18-member team at the championship.

Dethroned champions South Africa came second, Botswana settled for third position, while hosts Malawi were fourth.

