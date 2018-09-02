Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders 1-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

NGEZI Platinum Stars completed a double over Highlanders with a hard fought victory against the determined Bulawayo giants at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday, keeping their title hopes alive.

Goals in each half by Michael Charamba and Godknows Murwira inspired the championship chasing platinum miners to their first win over Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in their three Premiership years.

Charamba drew first blood in the third minute, completing a good move by his team.

Bosso drew level through Gabriel Nyoni two minutes later, with the Highlanders forward reacting quickly to a rebound after the visitors’ goalkeeper Donovan Bernard had spilled a long-range shot by Bosso midfielder Adrian Silla.

Murwira ensured that Ngezi maintains a four-point gap between them and defending champions FC Platinum who lead the pack with 58 points, when his long-range freekick took an awkward bounce before beating Highlanders keeper Ariel Sibanda. For a seasoned goalkeeper, Sibanda should have punched the ball away, but credit should go to Murwira for his technical ability of hitting a ball that troubled the Bosso goalie.

Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya, whose side lost 1-0 to relegation threatened Mutare City Rovers, was clearly relieved after getting maximum points and praised his charges for the hard-fought victory.

“I want to express my gratitude for the manner the team did their business today. It was a tough match for us, especially coming from a defeat against a small team which put us under pressure coming into this game. It was a balanced affair of course I must admit that Highlanders were a little bit on top of us.

“We didn’t play the way we wanted but what is important is that we managed to pick maximum points which are keeping our hope (championship hopes) intact. Where we are now it’s important to get maximum points, how we get them is not important and I’m happy we are going back with maximum points,” said Ndiraya.

Bosso were unlucky not to even salvage a point as they played some purposeful football but found Ngezi resolute.

Highlanders controlled the game for the better part of the game with their five-man midfield of Silla, Brian Banda, Nigel Makumbe, Denzel Khumalo and Nyoni suffocating the visitors’ midfield and ensuring that Ngezi do not play their normal passing game through the centre.

Khumalo, making his first league start since his elevation from Highlanders’ development side Bosso 90, had a fine game for the home team, with his skill, dribbling ability and perfect passing mesmerizing the fans.

In the second half Ngezi should have scored at least two more goals after breaching Highlanders’ rearguard. Murwira forced Sibanda to make a fine save and push his 51st minute attempt for a corner, while Nelson Ketala missed an empty net after getting to the end of a Charamba square pass.

Bernard went airborne in the 87th minute to tip for corner a Gabriel Nyoni shot, making sure that his team travels to Ngezi with maximum points.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu described the defeat as a “big blow” for Bosso.

“It’s a big blow not only to us as a team but to the Highlanders family. We were not looking towards such kind of results. We did come into the game, had our moments. There are moments like this in football that you can’t explain. Moments that can go beyond a technical man, the coach. I think the explanation to that goal (Murwira’s goal) is to everyone that witnessed the goal and is something that is beyond the technical,” said Ndlovu.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, McClive Phiri, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Charlton Siamalonga, Peter Muduhwa, Adrian Silla, Gabriel Nyoni, Brian Banda (Newman Sianchali, 63rd minute), Tafadzwa Sibanda (Godfrey Makaruse, 72nd minute), Denzel Khumalo, Nigel Makumbe

Ngezi Platinum Stars: Donovan Bernard, Kenneth Bulaji, Godknows Murwira, Nelson Ketala, Polite Moyo, Tichaona Chipunza, James Nguluve (Tatenda Mchisa, 88th minute), Frank Makarati, Michael Charamba, Marlon Mushonga, Keith Murera

Results

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Black Rhinos, FC Platinum 6-0 Mutare City Rovers, Harare City 0-0 Herentals, Chapungu 3-0 Triangle United, Yadah 1-2 Chicken Inn, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Shabanie Mine, Bulawayo City 1-2 Dynamos

Yesterday: Caps United 2-1 Nichrut, Highlanders 1-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

