Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Mighty Warriors were handed what appears to be a favourable draw for the Cosafa Women’s Championship set for Port Elizabeth, South Africa, from September 12-22.

In a draw conducted in Johannesburg yesterday, the Mighty Warriors were slotted into Group C alongside Swaziland, Namibia and East African guest nation, Uganda.

The 12 nations were pooled into three groups of four that saw defending champions South Africa, in Group A, with Botswana, Madagascar and Malawi, while Group B has Zambia, Lesotho, Mozambique and another guest nation Cameroon.

The two sides from each group as well as the best runners-up will sail through to the semi-finals.

But it is the Mighty Warriors that will now fancy their chances of going through to the knockout stages as group winners as they bid to win their second Cosafa title in seven years.

The first Cosafa Women’s Championship was held in Zimbabwe in 2002 and was won by South Africa, who beat their hosts 2-1 in the final. Four years later, South Africa triumphed again at the finals in Zambia when they beat Namibia 3-1 in the decider.

South Africa then made it three in a row when they beat Zimbabwe in the final of the 2008 tournament in Malange, Angola.

Zimbabwe then claimed the title in 2011 as hosts, defeating South Africa 1-0, but they found Banyana Banyana unyielding at Barbourfields Stadium last year, going down 1-2.

Head coach, Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda is expected to name her squad in the coming days and but it is expected that the majority of players that went to Mozambique for a friendly two weeks ago will make the trip to South Africa.

2018 Cosafa Women’s Championship draw

Group A

South Africa, Botswana, Madagascar, Malawi

Group B

Zambia, Cameroon, Lesotho, Mozambique

Group C

Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Namibia, Uganda

Like this: Like Loading...