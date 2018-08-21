Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC’s preparations for their survival fight against Herentals at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon have suffered a blow, with five key players ruled out because of injury and suspensions.

Experienced defender Erick Mudzingwa is out with a swollen tendon, winger Timothy January has a sheen problem, while goalkeeper Wellington Muuya is nursing a toe injury. Defensive midfielder Rainsome Pavari is serving suspension, having accumulated three yellow cards, while left-back Admire Dzumbunu picked up a red card in their 0-2 loss to Black Rhinos.

“Unfortunately we face Herentals without a clean bill of health. However, I think we have able replacements that have to prove their worth and fight for the team. We need to get a win against Herentals so that we get our confidence back. We’ve been playing well, but that alone without getting goals or winning doesn’t mean anything. Herentals are not a small team; I want my players to take the fight to them as if we are fighting for the championship,” said Bekithemba Ndlovu, Bulawayo City coach.

Bulawayo City are languishing in the relegation zone, second from the bottom with just 15 points from 22 games.

The municipal side are on a five-match winless streak comprising four defeats and a 1-1 draw against Harare City.

Bulawayo City will not have it easy as Herentals, who are ninth on the table, go into the game unbeaten in three outings.

Table anchors Shabanie Mine, who are tied on 15 points with Bulawayo City, will have to pull a shocker to come out of Baobab Stadium with maximum points where their opponents Ngezi Platinum Stars have only lost once when they fell 1-2 to FC Platinum in June.

Ngezi are vying for the title and are expected to easily cruise past Shabanie Mine.

Third from bottom side Mutare City are also on 15 points and face Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Bulawayo City will be hoping that Chiefs do them a favour by beating Mutare City while they collect maximum points against Herentals to move up the table.

Nichrut, who occupy the last relegation slot with 20 points, are away to ZPC Kariba.

Fixtures

Today: Harare City v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Mutare City Rovers (Luveve), Chapungu v Black Rhinos (Ascot), Yadah v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Nichrut (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Shabanie Mine (Baobab), Bulawayo City v Herentals (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: Caps United v Triangle United (Rufaro), Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 22 16 4 2 32 8 24 52

Ngezi Platinum 22 15 3 4 36 14 22 48

Chicken Inn 22 11 8 3 30 14 16 41

Caps United 22 9 9 4 24 14 10 36

Highlanders 21 10 6 5 19 12 7 36

Triangle United 22 11 2 9 27 20 7 35

Harare City 22 7 11 4 20 16 4 32

Black Rhinos 22 8 8 6 19 17 2 32

Herentials 22 6 9 7 12 17 -5 27

Bulawayo Chiefs 22 6 8 8 18 21 -3 26

**ZPC Kariba 22 7 8 7 18 21 -3 26

Yadah FC 22 6 8 8 24 31 -7 26

Dynamos 21 6 7 8 18 23 -5 25

Chapungu 22 5 6 11 16 28 -12 21

Nichrut 22 5 5 12 17 27 -10 20

Mutare City 22 3 6 13 17 28 -11 15

Bulawayo City 22 4 3 15 18 31 -13 15

Shabanie Mine 22 2 9 11 20 42 -22 15

**Three points deducted for use of a suspended player

@ZililoR

