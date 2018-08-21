Sports Reporter

ST JOSEPH’S FC clinched the inaugural four-team Kezi soccer tournament after handing Mambale a 4-0 drubbing on Saturday.

The tournament was held at Bango Semukwe Bridge, the boundary between Kezi and Mangwe districts.

Reegan Ncube scored a brace for St Joseph’s, while Fortune Gumbo and Onias Dube scored a goal each as they ran riot over Mambale.

For winning the tournament, St Joseph’s went home with R4 000, a shield and a soccer kit. Mambale got R1 500 and a soccer kit.

On their way to lifting the title, St Joseph’s beat Bango Swallows 2-0 in the semi-final while Mambale needed a 4-3 win penalty shootouts against Khalanyoni after their match had ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Amkela Dube, spokesman for the tournament sponsors was happy with the turnout and the level of competition.

“The tournament was a resounding success and I believe next year it’s going to be bigger and better. The spectators were treated to some entertaining football and even the players a good account.

“As organisers, we are going to sit down and do a review, then decide which venue will host the next edition. This competition will be rotating amongst the four teams. We also want to thank the charity organisation Kits 4 Causes who gave us the kits that the four teams used, training equipment that we gave the finalists teams as well as their players. The local community members like elder Marko Maphosa and Meluleki Ncube were supportive,” said Dube.

United Kingdom-based quartet of Dube, Clayton Vundla, Obey Maphosa and Siza Ndebele are the brains behind the tournament whose drive was to inspire upcoming footballers from the area to take the sport seriously and possible earn a living through playing football.

