Petros Kausiyo, Harare Bureau

DYNAMOS president Solomon Sanyamandwe wants his new executive to be judged from a clean slate and has asked them to institute a forensic audit of the Glamour Boys.

Sanyamandwe, who was appointed last month as the new DeMbare boss following the sudden resignation of Kenny Mubaiwa on June 7, said yesterday it was imperative there was transparency in all the business that Dynamos conducted.

The Harare businessman said he had noted with concern that there were a lot of grey areas in some of Dynamos’ dealings with various stakeholders, which he believes was not conducive for growth.

“We have a new executive that has come in and we all have ideas and initiatives that we would want to implement.

“In order to avoid such issues like blame games it is only fair that chairman Mupfurutsa (Isaiah) and his team start on a clean slate.

“So I have said to them that the first step to that clean slate is to have an audit.

“There is need for everyone at Dynamos to know the true state of the club and that transparency will instil confidence in all those who do business with us, especially the club’s current and prospective sponsors.

“Can a club of Dynamos’ magnitude operate without having audited accounts, what message are we sending as the biggest club?

“What message are we sending as football in general about how we conduct our business?’’ Sanyamandwe said.

The Dynamos president the club were this season affected by problems of claims by players demanding their outstanding signing-on fees, allowances and salaries which need to be resolved.

He cited the most prominent incidents that involved skipper Ocean Mushure and Cameroon forward Christian Joel Epoupa who eventually left the Harare giants.

Epoupa is now playing in Botswana.

He packed his bags in a huff and returned to Cameroon at the height of a protracted dispute with DeMbare that also drew the attention of the club’s sponsors NetOne and the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe.

“As we go forward and look to put in some structures that will help sustain this club, there is need to know who owes what, what are our revenue streams, how have we been spending and all.

“The audit is not a witchhunt but it is a necessary exercise that is in line with international best practices and I am saying Dynamos, like any other business, must be audited.

“When you do approach sponsors, or corporate partners who know that there is transparency in everything that you do, they will not hesitate to do business with you and that is what we want.

“We should not shy away from having external auditors looking at our books of accounts and making their independent remarks,’’ Sanyamandwe said.

He is now the link between the management and the club’s founding fathers after it was resolved that the Dynamos president becomes an ex-officio member of the board of directors.

Dynamos, who have brought in veteran striker Kingston Nkhatha and recalled wayward midfielder Denver Mukamba, are also hoping that for all the initiatives that the new executive are making in the business corridors, will be matched by results.

After a three-week break from action, Dynamos will return to Rufaro for a date against resurgent ZPC Kariba in what should be Nkhatha’s debut in the blue of Dynamos following years in the trenches of the South African Premiership.

He closed that chapter with a stint at SuperSport United.

Prodigal son Mukamba could also mark his return after a brief stint at DeMbare’s city rivals Caps United.

