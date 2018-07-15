DeMbare held at Maglas

Mukudzei Chingwere in Zvishavane

Shabanie Mine 2 – 2 Dynamos

HARARE giants Dynamos continued blowing hot and cold after they had to twice come from behind to ensure a share of spoils against crisis-ridden Shabanie Mine at Maglas yesterday.

A lot was expected from Dynamos this season especially after finishing second last year but the current campaign is turning out to be a nightmare for the Glamour Boys, who are failing to convince that they can challenge for the big one.

FC Platinum reject Nigel Papias converted early from the penalty spot to give the hosts an early lead but Blessing Moyo levelled the scoreboard two minutes later from the spot.

After the breather, Papias completed his brace to restore the hosts’ advantage. But before the referee could blow his final whistle, DeMbare captain Obey Mwerahari made sure the Glamour Boys leave Zvishavane with at least a point.

The result from Zvishavane meant DeMbare remained 10th on the log standings with a meagre 22 points from 19 games while Shabanie are still in the relegation zone with just 15 points.

It also meant the Glamour Boys are still to get a win away to Shabanie Mine since 2006.

But yesterday they felt the chance had presented itself for them to pounce on the financially struggling side. Dynamos came to Maglas when Shabanie are probably at one of their most vulnerable moments as they are currently struggling to replace a number of their regular players who ditched the club in mid-season.

Bvaru Bvaru failed to have enough players for the Chazunguza match with five players on the bench instead of a mandatory seven. Last weekend they reportedly travelled with 15 players instead of 18 for the league match against Triangle United.

In that game they were put to the sword by Taurai Mangwiro’’s Triangle United losing 5-0 on the road. It looked the script would continue yesterday as Lloyd Mutasa’’s men dominated from the onset and threatening to run away with maximum points.

But it was Shabanie who had the first meaningful contribution to the game when Papias converted a 24th minute penalty after referee Kuzivakwashe Jaravaza pointed to the spot for Godfrey Mukambi’’s tackle on the forward.

Two minutes later DeMbare profited from a poor defensive shift by left back Raymond Sibanda who handled inside the box and Moyo stepped up to convert the spot kick.

Given the nature of the crisis in Zvishavane, Mutasa also felt his men could have got all three points instead of just one they left with.

“We thought this was our opportunity to get a win here but at the end of the day you just have to face reality that we had to come from behind. But any other coach would just have wanted three points,” said Mutasa.

“We came here and wanted to get three points but we ended up getting one which is not good enough for us, but considering that we were always coming from behind.

“The youngsters fought very hard which is clear that we really wanted all three points.

“We conceded two goals that I thought was soft but there are things that you don’’t have control over then the playing field was not even.

“We were always trailing but such is football we are used to this,” he said.

“Now we have to take each game as it comes and collect as many points as we can to see where we end the season then we will see where the points get us at the end of the season,” said Mutasa.

Just after the hour mark Shabanie surged ahead again when Papias dispossessed Mukambi and the striker made no mistake when he came face to face with goalkeeper Tonderayi Mateyaunga.

But DeMbare had their equaliser again 20 minutes from time when Mwerahari slid in with the ball after Shabanie Mine goalie Petros Moyo had fumbled a corner.

Moments before fulltime Shabanie Mine almost snatched a win but Fredrick Muza chose to be stylish in front of an exposed Mateyaunga giving the keeper time to put his body on the line and block the strike.

Shabanie Mine gaffer Alexio Sigion was happy that his team got a point from the match against Dynamos.

“That was our game plan, we wanted to at least get a point so that we can get confidence from this game.

“We had a bad game last week so we desperately needed these points to boost the confidence of players going into our future games.

“You know playing against Dynamos is very easy for every coach, the game motivates in itself and the boys know what will be at stake going into the game,” said Sigion.

ZANU PF aspiring MP for Zvishavane Ngezi, Dumezweni Mawite, gave Shabanie Mine players $1500 as bonus for the draw against DeMbare. He had promised to give them $3000 for a win.

Teams:

Shabanie Mine: P Moyo, L Manyande, R Sibanda, N Mpofu, D Taderera, W Kahuni (B Mukundu 81st min), M Murimi, P Shoko (T Sibanda 90th min) F Muza, T Dlakama (T Mtombeni 87th min), N Papias

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Dube, O Mwerahari, P Makaha, G Mukambi, B Moyo (J Marufu 85th min), G Saunyama, C Kapupurika, V Kadonzvo (E Mandiranga 62nd min), Q Kangadze, K Kumwala (T Macheke 57th min)

