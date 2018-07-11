Mire out of ODI squad

Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Correspondent

THE Chevrons have been dealt a body blow with injury to top order batsman Solomon Mire ruling him out of Zimbabwe’s five one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan that starts tomorrow at Queens Sports Club.

The 28-year-old explosive right hander sustained a gluteal tear last Friday during his magnificent innings of 63 in the Twenty20 International (T20I) triangular series against Australia at Harare Sports Club.

Mire had smashed a brilliant 94 runs, the highest score by a Zimbabwe batsman in a T20I, against Pakistan two days ealier.

Team physiotherapist Anesu Mupotaringa said Mire would be out of action for at least three weeks.

“He will be out for at least three weeks as he concentrates on physiotherapy rehabilitation, which aims to speed up healing and ensure the tear heals without tight scar tissue formation,” Mupotaringa said.

Mire’s injury provides another headache for the Chevrons as top line bowler Kyle Jarvis is out for at least six weeks after fracturing his right thumb while fielding during the T20I.

Zimbabwe Cricket spokesperson Darlington Majonga said in the absence of the duo, Zimbabwe would bank on the experience of captain Hamilton Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura, Chamu Chibhabha, Malcolm Waller and the returning Tendai Chatara in the ODI series.

Former Zimbabwe Under-19 captain, Liam Roche, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Ryan Murray will debut for the senior national team.

After tomorrow’s opening game, the other matches are scheduled for July 16, 18, 20 and 22 at the same venue.

Zimbabwe ODI squad

Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Wellington Masakadza, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Liam Roche, Donald Tiripano, Malcolm Waller

