Zimbabwe set for October Bangladesh tour

THE Zimbabwe cricket team is set to tour Bangladesh in October, bringing forward the schedule originally slated for January 2019.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed a cricket-based website that they are currently in discussions with Zimbabwe Cricket regarding the two-Test and three-ODI series.

“A reschedule is being discussed as the two boards have agreed in principle. We will have to look at this change because we have to hold the BPL T20 in January when the Zimbabwe series was originally scheduled. We still have to work on some details about the series,” said Nizamuddin.

The BCB’s decision to host Zimbabwe in October has put an end to speculation regarding the BPL 2018.

The board had initially planned to hold the sixth edition of the franchise-based T20 league in October this year, with the national election set to be held in November. The board was thus mulling holding the BPL in January.

Zimbabwe will be touring Bangladesh for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Back then, the African nation played three ODIs and two T20Is against the Tigers and won only one game, the second and final T20I.

Following the Zimbabwe series, Bangladesh are scheduled to host the Windies in November for a Test, ODI and T20I series. The Tigers are currently touring the Caribbean for two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is. — Dhaka Tribune

Like this: Like Loading...