Lunga leaves for Arrows

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS and Chicken Inn left-back Divine Lunga left the country yesterday to join his new South African Premiership side Golden Arrows after penning a two-year deal with the option of a one-year extension.

Lunga flew from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport to join his new club for pre-season training.

He will link-up with the Zimbabwean trio of former Chicken Inn teammate Danny Phiri and ex-Highlanders’ striker, Knox M’tizwa, at Arrows.

“I’m happy with this move. I’ve waited for long to realise the dream of playing outside the country and I wish to do the best in South Africa. I’m ready for the new challenge and I’ll keep on working hard,” said Lunga.

The left-back, who played his last game for Chicken Inn in their 1-1 with Dynamos in Harare last weekend, was seen off at the airport by his wife Michelle Zulu, daughter Enhle as well as Chicken Inn spokesman Tavengwa Hara.

Hara said they were proud as a club to see their junior product leaving for greener pastures.

“Lunga is no longer our player. He has been with us from the juniors and as a club we can only be proud that we are making a good job in terms of producing talent for the country as well as setting the boys for better things. We’ve concluded negotiations with Golden Arrows, a side that we’ve dealt with before and wish the youngster the best in his future in Durban. Hopefully, playing for Golden Arrows will only be a stepping stone for Lunga,” said Hara.

Lunga, who turned 23 in May, started his career as a junior at Mpopoma’s Ajax Hotspurs before moving to Chicken Inn where he played for the Under-16 and Under-18 sides.

Arrows signed Lunga without trials after watching him in action for Zimbabwe at the Cosafa Cup in Polokwane. Chicken Inn declined to release him for trials at any South African team without finalising a transfer fee.

The Gamecocks felt they were short changed in deals involving Tendai Ndoro’s move to Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2013, Danny Phiri’s move to Golden Arrows in 2016 and the present deal that will see goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze leaving for FC Baroka.

According to South African reports, Premiership sides Kaizer Chiefs and newly promoted Black Leopards made inquiries about Lunga.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Bravie Sibanda from Nichrut and defender Last Sithole from Bulawayo Chiefs.

“Chicken Inn are a club of choice for any ambitious footballer and we have signed Sibanda and Sithole. We will soon be releasing the list of players that would have left or joined us in the next week,” said Hara.

Besides losing Lunga and Chipezeze, Chicken Inn have also released defensive midfielder Brian Juru from his contract. — @ZililoR

