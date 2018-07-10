JUST IN: World Cup final pushes PSL games to lunchtime

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s Match Day 19 fixtures kickoff has been moved to 1PM, to afford local fans to watch both the domestic games and the Fifa World Cup matches.

The global football showpiece action comes to an end this weekend, with World Cup’s third place-playoff set for Saturday while the final is scheduled for 5PM in Russia.

With the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games starting at 1PM, the local fans will have a two-hour to get to where they will watch the World Cup final on TV.

Fixtures

Saturday, July 14: Chapungu v Mutare City Rovers (Ascot), Bulawayo City v Harare City (Barbourfields), Yadah v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v Nichrut (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle United (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga)

Sunday, July 15: Caps United v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Dynamos (Maglas)

*All matches kickoff at 1PM

