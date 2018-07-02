Byo City target Caps United trio

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC are reportedly interested in the want-away Caps United trio of goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, midfielder Peter Moyo and utility player Milton Ncube in efforts to boost their squad as they fight for survival.

City coach, Amini Soma-Phiri, who coached Moyo and Ncube when they were juniors at Luveve Big XI and also worked with Diya as his manager at Highlanders, has indicated that he wants five players to strengthen his side.

The municipal side is just a place above the relegation, tied on 14 points with Shabanie Mine, who occupy the last relegation slot.

Sources close to the players said the trio of Moyo, Ncube and Diya had expressed interest in joining the club after complaining that Caps United owes them substantial amounts for sign-on fees, salaries and winning bonuses.

“Rio (Moyo) and Milito (Ncube) want to be closer to home and feel it’s better to suffer near their families. They want to reunite with their coach (Soma-Phiri), who is keen to have them on board. The players were told to go and sort their outstanding issues with Caps United. Once they are cleared by Caps United, they’ll certainly be joining City,” said a source.

The transfer window opened on Sunday and City are also closing in on Bulawayo Chiefs goalkeeper Kelvin Nyoni.

The Hwange-bred goalie and Diya are seen as possible replacements for suspended goalkeepers Takudzwa Ndoro and Aaron Ngwenya.

The duo was suspended after City travelled to Harare without a substitute goalkeeper for their league match against Caps United, which they lost 1-0 last month.

City had to play the closing minutes of that game with defender Crispen Ncube guarding goal after keeper Wellington Muuya was red-carded for handling a goal bound shot outside the box.

According to City sources, Ndoro gave a “flimsy” excuse that he wanted to see his mother, while third choice goalie Aaron Ngwenya refused to be a last minute replacement.

City chairman Jerry Sibanda confirmed the suspension of Ndoro and Ngwenya, but declined to comment on Moyo, Ncube and Diya.

“At City we don’t condone indiscipline and that is why Ndoro and Ngwenya were suspended pending disciplinary hearings. As for player transfers, the window just opened and we will sit down and map the way forward,” said Sibanda.

@ZililoR

