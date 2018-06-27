Teamless Ndoro not in job hunt rush

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro will not rush to make a decision on his next move after his contract with Ajax Cape Town was terminated.

Ndoro hogged the limelight for contravening Fifa registration statutes after featuring for three teams in one season.

Ndoro played only 13 minutes for Orlando Pirates at the beginning of the 2017/18 Absa Premiership before leaving for Saudi Arabia outfit Al Faisaly, only for him to make a surprise return to SA football five months later to join Ajax.

Ajax were found guilty by an independent arbitrator and docked points, resulting in them being relegated to the National First Division.

The bustling striker had joined Ajax Cape Town at the beginning of the year hoping to reignite his career following a “frustrating” five months’ stint at Al Faisaly where he claims he went for four months without being paid.

Speaking for the first time since being embroiled in a long-drawn out eligibility saga, Ndoro told radio station Metro FM of South Africa on Tuesday evening that he was “heartbroken” to see Ajax Cape Town sinking because of his transfer controversy.

“I went straight to the club bosses to ask them to release me from my contract because the heart was no longer there. I was left with a year on my contract with the club but I decided to leave and look for other clubs. The chairman was down, he didn’t want me to leave, but you know football. I should not force things; let me not force it and try somewhere,” said Ndoro.

“Right now I just need a small holiday because this season was not a good one for me. I had a bad season, I have to accept that. I played for Pirates for 13 minutes. I went to Saudi and things were not going well there. I had to come back and I had issues again, so it was a bad season. I hope to bounce back. I’m not in a hurry to make a decision. I’ll think about soccer after June,” he said.

Ndoro said watching from the sidelines, as Ajax Cape Town fought for their survival hurt him.

“I never went for counselling, I was alone. At times I was with my teammates and friends and at times it hurt to watch the team on TV,” he said.

The former Chicken Inn striker, however, doesn’t regret signing for Al Faisaly.

“We’re growing up, so when making such decisions, we think about the future. On the financial side it was good, but when I got there I went for about four months without a salary. I had to report to FUZ (Footballers Union of Zimbabwe) back home and after that they gave me my salary and I decided to come back to South Africa. No one forced me to sign that contract (with Al Faisaly),” said Ndoro.

The striker also revealed that he had parted ways with the agent that took him to Saudi Arabia and back to Ajax Cape Town and warned players about making the mistake he did.

He is now being linked with a possible move to SuperSport United in the South African Premiership. – @ZililoR.

