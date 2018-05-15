Cap on Bosso board terms

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN line with generational renewal, the Highlanders board of directors will now hold office for a maximum of 10 years compared to the present situation where board members serve for an indefinite period.

This development was reportedly pushed by the “young brigade” in the 11-member board, who felt that being in office for life was detrimental to the development of the club and also prevented other members with new ideas from contributing to the well being of the club.

Club president Jimmy Ncube confirmed to Chronicle Sport that they had agreed to put a cap on the term of office for board members.

“It’s a constitutional arrangement that was put forward and now awaits our members’ consent. The proposal is likely to be brought to the members at our mid-year review meeting which is due in a few weeks’ time,” said Ncube.

If members pass it as a resolution, some of the long-serving board members such as former board chairman Dumisani Sandi, Thomas Ngwenya and Jonathan Moyo will have to retire.

Former chairman Mgcini Nkolomi, who was appointed to the board in 2009, will be left with one year to serve.

Sources told Chronicle Sport that the decision to retire board members after 10 years was not well received by some, especially the old guard.

Highlanders recently made positional changes in their board that saw radio legend Luke Mnkandla taking over as chairman from Nkolomi, while human resources expert Cosmos Sikhosana was appointed vice-chairman, replacing Moyo. Mathew Sibindi kept his position as secretary-general.

“The changes are in keeping with the club’s philosophy of leadership rotation of office bearers,” chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said in a statement announcing the new changes early last month.

