Intriguing battle set for BF – On fire Bosso take on Nichrut

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A FIRED up Highlanders Football Club returns to it’s home ground at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow to take on league debutants Nichrut with coach Madinda “Khathazile” Ndlovu saying their approach to the encounter will remain the same.

Bosso are yet to lose in their opening four games of the season to date, a run that has so far been capped with the undeniably fulfilling win over arch rivals Dynamos in Harare on Easter Monday.

Amahlolanyama stunned their Harare opponents 1-0 through an Ozias Zibande 45th minute goal and regardless of whether Dynamos are going through a rough patch, a win over them is always something to savour for a long time to come for both the players and indeed their religious followers.

It is almost certain that the fans will reward the boys’ victorious outing by packing Emagumeni tomorrow, moreso the club has launched what it calls #FillupBF.

For the Highlanders coach however, tomorrow’s encounter is just like any other that his boys have to fulfil and the treatment that he has given to the previous four opponents will not be changed for the Midlands-based side, who have actually given a good account of themselves so far under John Nyikadzino.

They have a solid defence marshalled by former Hwange skipper David Boriwondo, who has been given the armband by Nyikadzino.

“All what we are doing as a club is that we view each team the same, there is no special treatment for any team that we play against when it comes to Bosso this season.

“We take each game as it comes and we will prepare like we prepared for Dynamos, for Black Rhinos and indeed for Triangle. Our only worry is who is fit to play and who is not fit to play, that is our only worry,” said Ndlovu.

The two sides had a pre-season friendly at Luveve Stadium that ended 0-0, a clear sign of the kind of threat that Nichrut have especially if Highlanders take them lightly.

“It’s an advantage that we played them during our pre-season but as I always say, we don’t read much into these pre-season games because we don’t know how their approach will be like in proper games like these. Yes we will get one or two ideas into how they play but will not read much into that and at this point in time we are going with our game plan and if they don’t know it, they will be beaten by it but of course if it fails we always have plan B, plan C.

“It’s actually for them to worry much about us because we have put trend into practice and it has given us the results.

“It’s up to them now to try and diffuse that and like I said, if they do, we have plan B and indeed C to see that we get the desired result,” said Ndlovu.

Both teams seem to rely more on wing play and it will be interesting to see who will execute the strategy better but with Ndlovu saying that they always have plan B, the stage could be set for an intriguing tactical battle.

Week Five fixtures

Today: Harare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), Ngezi Platinum v Chicken Inn (Baobab).

Tomorrow: Caps United v Herentals (National Sports Stadium), Shabanie Mine v Mutare City (Maglas Stadium), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot Stadium), Highlanders v Nichrut (Barbourfields).

