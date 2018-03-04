Mat North fear rains could disrupt inter-district competitions

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND North have raised concerns that rains presently pounding the country could disrupt their provincial inter-district track and field athletics competition set for Tsholotsho and Mavela High schools on Thursday and Friday.

The two-day event will be used to select a provincial team for the national finals set for White City Stadium in Bulawayo next month.

The provincial head-in-charge of athletics Thabani Nkomo, the headmaster of Dinyane High School, said teams are expected to arrive on Wednesday in time for vetting and technical meeting.

“Teams are expected to arrive in Tsholotsho on Wednesday March 7 by 3pm. All is set for the Thursday and Friday competition,” said Nkomo.

He said the inter-schools competitions were a dress rehearsal and wull help them iron out a few grey areas.

“Our Tsholotsho district competitions were a dress rehearsal and grey areas were noted and attended to. Heavy rains being experienced remain a major challenge, particularly if it rains on the days of the competition,” he said.

Districts have been busy with preparations and some like Bubi and Nkayi went into camp last week to fine tune their teams. Bubi went into camp at Somvubu High School and engaged Hwange Athletics Club’s Pathisa Ngwabi to take charge of their middle and long distance athletes.

“We have Ngwabi with us because we believe his expertise will inspire our athletes. We also wanted to have someone who will take care of the sprints, but we feel time is no longer on our side so our teachers will do the job. Camp has been good so far,” said Cain Ncube, the Bubi district head-in-charge of athletics.

Head-in-charge of athletics in Nkayi, Langelihle Mapisi said their district team went into camp at the weekend at Nkayi High School.

“We selected 90 athletes for our district team and are confident of doing well at the provincials although we had challenges with some events like hurdles and throws due to a lack of equipment,” said Mapisi, the head of Nkayi High School.

Matabeleland North districts are Hwange, Binga, Lupane, Nkayi, Umguza, Bubi and Tsholotsho.

Meanwhile, Ncube said informal miners from Bubi district will this week donate running spikes to Team Bubi ahead of their departure for Tsholotsho.

“We are indebted to these guys as it shows that they have the community at heart,” said Ncube. — @skhumoyo2000

