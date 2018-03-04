‘Platinum following Mapeza’s programme’

Mukudzei Chingwere, Harare Bureau

FC PLATINUM assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe says the Premiership champions are still following the programme set by gaffer Norman Mapeza despite the former Warriors’ coach being on sick leave.

Sweswe made the revelations after his team won the Roy Mazingi Memorial tourney over the weekend.

It was the first assignment that FC Platinum played since Mapeza took time off to undergo a back surgery in Harare last Friday.

The former Warriors mentor is expected to be away from duty for up to six weeks as he recuperates from surgical treatment to cure his troublesome back.

FC Platinum won the invitational four-team tournament at Mandava on Saturday which featured cross town rivals Shabanie Mine, Chapungu and new boys Nichrut.

In the opening match FC Platinum dispatched Nichrut 4-1, before winning 1-0 in the final against Shabanie Mine.

Although their coach may have been missing, Sweswe said they were following their boss’ programme.

It is not unusual for a club to follow the coach’s training methods when he is on sick leave with such teams like SuperSport United in South Africa and Blackburn Rovers in England going through similar phases when their managers – Stuart Baxter and Sam Allardyce – had to be away on sick leave.

The champions seemed to have changed their type of play creating a lot of goal scoring opportunities and threading through passes for forwards to run.

But Sweswe declined that his team has changed the way it has been playing following the departure of his boss to get medical attention.

“We have not changed anything it is just the same way we have been doing with him here or away it is still the same, he gave us a programme and we are still following the same programme.

“The only difference now is that when he was here I was helping him implement the programme now I am the one who is implementing it with the other coaches who are here.

“But we are a team and nothing will change, but as coaches we always encourage players to improve in each and every game.

“If there is any difference that you observed I think it was a mistake the only thing that changes always is the opposition not the type of play.

“We wish the coach a speedy recovery so that we continue working as a team like we have always been,” Sweswe said.

“We are now preparing for the start of the new season and we hope to start this year’s campaign on a positive note,” said Sweswe.

The tournament was staged as a way of raising funds for the Mazingi family in the aftermath of the death of the former Chapungu goalkeeper Roy Mazingi at the start of the year.

Local businessman Dumi Mawite, clubs Chapungu and FC Platinum among others also donated funds towards the family.

