Zim, Ireland warm-up match called off

ZIMBABWE captain Graeme Cremer has expressed his disappointment after their International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Qualifier warm-up match against Ireland was abandoned at Queens Sports Club yesterday.

The match was called off with no ball bowled after umpires Paul Wilson and Gregory Brathwaite deemed the outfield too dangerous for the players following rains that lashed the city on Sunday afternoon.

Cremer said they were looking to give their batsmen a chance to get some confidence, while it was an opportunity for the bowlers to bowl in an extreme situation.

“It’s a bit disappointing for our batters not to get a bat up here and our bowlers haven’t bowled since Sharjah in an intense game, so I am a bit disappointed, it’s one of those things,” Cremer said.

With the match against Papua New Guinea at Bulawayo Athletic Club tomorrow now their only opportunity to get some game time before the proper tournament starts on Sunday, Cremer said they will play their best 11 against PNG as they look to get some confidence ahead of group matches.

“We want to take these warm-up games as serious as possible; give all the guys a decent run, but we probably look to play our best 11 against PNG.

“I just hope the weather permits and we get a full game.

“It’s really important that we get a win, hopefully against PNG and get that confidence into the group stage,” he said.

On Sean Williams, one of the two changes made to the team, Cremer said the left-handed all-rounder was having the screw on his broken finger removed tomorrow and he should be available for the group matches.

Although disappointed with the match being abandoned, Ireland skipper William Porterfield felt the right decision was made prioritising the safety of players.

Zimbabwe are in group A and will play against Nepal, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Scotland. The biggest game for the Chevrons is against Afghanistan at Queens Sports Cub on Tuesday next week.

