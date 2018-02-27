Positive vibe in Chevrons change room

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE skipper Graeme Cremer said he has noticed a positive vibe in the team’s changing room ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier on Sunday.

The Chevrons did not have a good build-up to the tournament following a 1-4 humiliation by Afghanistan in a one-day international series in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Cremer yesterday said his boys were excited about playing at home and there was a new enthusiasm in camp, which didn’t exist after they were hammered by Afghanistan. He said there were some injury concerns in camp, but they were looking to field their best possible line-up when the tournament starts.

“We were little down after Sharjah, but I can see a change in camp already, with guys excited about the Qualifier and playing at home. There is a new buzz in the changing room that probably wasn’t there in Sharjah. It’s exciting to see and we are happy with our squad. There’re just a few injury concerns, but hopefully we can field our best 11 come group stage games,” Cremer said.

He paid tribute to the fans for backing them even when they don’t play well and hopes they repay the fans with something to smile about during the Qualifier.

“They support us no matter what, especially Bulawayo fans; they have been really good to us and we are just hoping they will stick with us. Hopefully we will give them something to shout about during the tournament,” he said.

Zimbabwe will be looking to unleash explosive opener Cephas Zhuwao, who was in great form for Zimbabwe A against Kenya A, resulting in his late call-up into the tournament squad.

Zhuwao is likely to open the batting, a role that he is much more familiar with. Another player Zimbabwe are looking to flourish during the tournament is left-arm seamer Brian Vitori, who made a return to the international game against Afghanistan after his bowling action was cleared by the ICC.

